AT&T Fiber turns on symmetrical 2-Gig and 5-Gig tiers

AT&T Fiber had begun offering symmetrical 2-Gig and 5-Gig speed tiers to its 5.2 million customer locations in parts of more than 70 metro areas across the U.S., including parts of L.A., Atlanta and Dallas. AT&T Fiber 2 GIG is priced at $110/month + taxes. AT&T Business Fiber 2 GIG is priced at $225/month + taxes.

AT&T said it plans to deploy multi-gig-capable technology across its current fiber footprint throughout 2022 with the aim to cover 30 million customer locations by year-end 2025.

AT&T also confirmed that it has 10-Gig speeds running in its labs.

“As we set out to become America’s best connectivity provider, we’re doubling down on fiber in our broadband infrastructure,” said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications. “With true multi-gig speeds, and symmetrical upload and download, AT&T Fiber will redefine how we experience the internet and drive innovation, from education, to work, to entertainment.”

https://www.att.com/fiberfast