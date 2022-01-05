AT&T added 270,000 fiber subscribers in Q4

AT&T added approximately 270,000 fiber subscribers in Q4 2021. Full-year 2021, fiber net adds totaled about 1.0 million, the fourth consecutive year in which the company has added 1 million or more fiber subscribers. AT&T ended the year with an additional 2.6 million fiber customer locations , compared to its prior expectation of about 2.5 million.

At this week's Citi’s AppsEconomy Conference, AT&T provided the following additional data points for Q4:

For the fourth quarter of 2021, AT&T delivered total postpaid net adds of 1.3 million, including approximately 880,000 postpaid phones.

For the full-year 2021, postpaid phone net adds were 3.2 million, AT&T’s highest annual postpaid phone net adds in more than a decade as the company continues to benefit from strong network performance and its disciplined and consistent go-to-market strategy.

AT&T ended the year with approximately 73.8 million total global HBO Max and HBO subscribers, ahead of management’s prior guidance that end-of-year subscribers would be at the high end of its 70 million to 73 million subscriber target.

https://about.att.com/aboutus/pressrelease/2022/desroches-citi-appseconomy-conference.html