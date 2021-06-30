AT&T activates C-Band spectrum in 8 metros

AT&T began activating 5G in C-Band spectrum in limited parts of 8 metro areas across the U.S.: Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami.
AT&T customers will see a "5G+" indicator on their device if connected to either C-Band or mmWave spectrum).
AT&T is currently offering 17 C-Band-capable devices.
https://about.att.com/innovationblog/2022/connectivity.html
AT&T and Verizon agree to delay C-Band rollouts near airports
Less than 24 hours before their expected commercial launch of 5G in mid-band spectrum, Verizon and AT&T agreed to delay deployment around key airports. An AT&T spokesman, who expressed frustration at FAA's certification process, said the concession would delay rollout to a "limited number of towers" around certain airport runways.In a statement, President Biden said his team "has been engaging non-stop with the wireless carriers, airlines,...
AT&T to power its network with Microsoft Azure for Operators
AT&T will power its mobile network on Microsoft's Azure for Operators cloud starting with the 5G and migrating existing and future workloads over time. Microsoft will assume responsibility for both software development and deployment of AT&T’s Network Cloud immediately and bring AT&T’s existing network cloud to Azure over the next three years. Financial terms were not disclosed. Under an expanded strategic alliance between the firms, AT&T...