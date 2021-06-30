AT&T activates C-Band spectrum in 8 metros

AT&T began activating 5G in C-Band spectrum in limited parts of 8 metro areas across the U.S.: Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami.

AT&T customers will see a "5G+" indicator on their device if connected to either C-Band or mmWave spectrum).

AT&T is currently offering 17 C-Band-capable devices.





