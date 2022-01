Airspan Networks appointed Glenn Laxdal as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Laxdal was most recently SVP of Products at Infinera. He has also held senior leadership positions at Ericsson, Blackberry, and Nortel.

In addition to hiring Laxdal, long-time Airspan executive Uzi Shalev has been appointed Chief Technology Officer and will continue to lead the company’s R&D operations.

https://www.airspan.com