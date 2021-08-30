ADTRAN/ADVA clears CFIUS review

ADTRAN confirmed that it has received notice from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) stating that the pending business combination with ADVA is not a “covered transaction” subject to CFIUS’ jurisdiction. Accordingly, ADTRAN and ADVA have met the requirement under the Business Combination Agreement related to CFIUS notification.

Cooperative proceedings continue with the foreign direct investment authorities in Germany and the UK.

