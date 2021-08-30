ADTRAN stockholders approve merger with ADVA

Stockholders of ADTRAN approved the business combination with ADVA Optical Networking SE by an overwhelming majority.

The company said the next major milestone will be the close of the initial acceptance period for the tender of ADVA shares at midnight (CET) on January 12, 2022, and for the combination to be successful, at least 70% of the ADVA shares must be tendered by this time. The parties also continue to work with the relevant authorities to obtain the required foreign direct investment approvals and are confident that such approvals will be obtained in due course.