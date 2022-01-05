5G global connections now exceed 438 million, according to the 5G Americas trade group.

Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas, states: "After three years of 5G network deployments, the industry is moving toward the enhancement phase of this generation of wireless cellular. These networks are beginning to change the technology landscape for new applications with their high data speeds and very low latencies."

Cellular Communications in a 5G Era” is an annual update to previous versions, which provides a complete overview and reference source for 5G and 4G LTE networks to date, which had been created by Rysavy Research. Topics in this white paper include:





Overview of 5G’s impact and intensifying role on networks and industries

Statistics demonstrating how 5G is the fastest growing generation of cellular wireless technology ever deployed

Factors impacting 5G network rollout, including architecture, spectrum, standards, and technologies

Updates on 5G and 4G LTE enhancement timelines

Discussion of 5G use cases across different vertical industries, including smart cities, manufacturing, automotive, and many more

Further details on improvements in voice, industrial IoT, and public safety services

Additionally, the white paper covers updated developments on spectrum use and availability, cellular V2X communications, key supporting technologies like fixed wireless access, virtualization, cloud-native, open RAN, and edge networking, as well as AI and machine learning.

https://www.5gamericas.org/cellular-communications-in-a-5g-era/