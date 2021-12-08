Zayo to build more fiber routes in Toronto

Zayo announced plans to build more than 140 kilometers of new fiber routes in the Greater Toronto Area by the end of 2022. Additional network expansion projects are expected in Toronto in the coming years.

Zayo’s dense fiber footprint in the Toronto area currently connects more than 100 data centers and 1,400 buildings. With over 14,000 Toronto buildings near its network, Zayo expects to connect many more buildings in the coming quarters.

Zayo is also now rolling out a new product offer to new and existing customers in the Toronto region. The offer, called Shielded Internet Access, includes Dedicated Internet Access, DDoS Protection and CloudLink, all within a single offer that will be competitively positioned against current market benchmarks.

“Toronto continues to lead and support key business sectors both nationally and globally, accelerating the need for reliable connectivity solutions,” said Roger Brulotte, Principal, Senior Sales Manager at Zayo Group. “Zayo is committed to supporting the fast-paced growth of Toronto’s diverse industries and the connectivity essential to our clients’ growth and success.”

“Zayo is helping usher in a new era for Canada’s fastest growing business and technology community,” said Toronto Mayor, John Tory. “The Toronto Region relies on accessible, high-quality connectivity infrastructure to support our key sector needs. We appreciate our partnership with Zayo and look forward to the opportunities that these network expansion projects will bring to the Greater Toronto Area.”







