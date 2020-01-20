Windstream Wholesale lights new route from LA to Las Vegas

Windstream Wholesale turned up a direct route from Los Angeles to Las Vegas via its Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) architecture.

This new route offers a more direct, lower latency path for the Asia PAC (APAC) subsea cables landing in Los Angeles to access the growing Las Vegas data center ecosystem. With this addition, Windstream now has three routes connecting Los Angeles to data center facilities in the Las Vegas area including Databank, Switch, Cyxtera and Flexential, among others.

“As more subsea cables land into Los Angeles, there is a tremendous need for the kind of diverse, low-latency connections to domestic data centers that Windstream Wholesale’s expanding network is intentionally designed to deliver,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “Windstream is APAC’s gateway to North America and our ICON network is built to meet this burgeoning demand.”

Windstream’s ICON architecture provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure for wholesale and enterprise technology customers, that features:

Flexible design options, alien wave support and multi-vendor interoperability;

More bandwidth, customer-centric design options, and multi-vendor interop support;

Layer Zero analytics and Layer One analytics that enable Network Health monitoring through Windstream’s carrier portal as a single pane of glass network management tool; and

Faster provisioning via SDN orchestration for both design-based and intent-based provisioning of wave and Ethernet solutions.

https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale/interactive-map