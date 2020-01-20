Monday, December 6, 2021

Windstream Wholesale connects with EdgeConneX in Tempe

Windstream Wholesale will connect its Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) to the EdgeConneX data center in Tempe, Arizona.

The carrier-neutral PHX01 Data Center is located at 3011 South 52nd St., Suite 107, in Tempe, less than 10 minutes from downtown Phoenix. It connects to Windstream’s point of presence at 1710 East Grant St. in Phoenix and houses approximately 30 clients, including cable and content providers, carriers, enterprise-scale customers and international tenants.

A Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute cloud on-ramp is available at Windstream’s Phoenix facility as well as other multi-cloud hybrid solutions through the company’s technology and solution partners. In addition, EdgeConneX enables customers to access leading CSP’s like AWS, Google, Oracle, and IBM.

Windstream Wholesale also has a presence in these EdgeConneX data centers:

  • 1003 Donnelly Ave., Atlanta, GA
  • 21005 Lahser Rd., Southfield, MI
  • 6327 Northeast Evergreen Parkway, Hillsboro OR
  • 282 Corliss St., Pittsburgh, PA
  • 8535 Highfields, Englewood, CO (Jan 2022)

Windstream Wholesale cites progress with 400G

Wednesday, November 10, 2021    

Windstream Wholesale  is expanding its 400 Gigabit wave offerings to meet rapidly growing customer demand for high-bandwidth solutions. The carrier cited several milestones:Windstream and Infinera were the first to successfully demonstrate 400 Gig client-side services in April 2020 with commercially available ultra-efficient 400GbE-LR8 QSFP-DD compact pluggable interfaces.In February 2021, Windstream announced that it had deployed 400 Gbps single-wavelength...

