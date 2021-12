https://youtu.be/O-10wcUyUio

O-RAN has the potential to democratize mobile networks, allowing operators to deploy infrastructure much more cost-effectively. In this video, Marisa Viveros, VP Strategy and Solutions, Global Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, IBM talks about key system integration capabilities across the O-RAN ecosystem. She discusses Telecom Argentina's proof-of-concept O-RAN project with IBM.

