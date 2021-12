https://youtu.be/Pbi0zG7hGPw





As networks become more virtualized, both at the far edge and near edge, Open RAN is drawing more interest and participation from hyperscalers. In this video, Raj Singh, EVP Processor Business Group at Marvell, discusses the opportunities Open RAN offers networks and the emerging trends in the market.

Download the 2021 Open RAN Report here: https://ngi.how/o-ran-2021