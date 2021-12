https://youtu.be/BNNCm7gQaug

In this engineering discussion, David Martín Lambás, Senior Manager – Connectivity Innovation at Telefónica & Chair of TIP’s 5G Private Networks Solution Group and Sriram Subramanian, Global System Integrator Ecosystem Manager at Facebook & Technical Lead of TIP’s 5G Private Networks Solution Group, discuss how TIP’s diverse set of ecosystem partners provide an immersive end-to-end user experience for private network deployments.