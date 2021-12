With different laws in place around the world it can be challenging for cloud vendors to manage data locally. In this video, Sylvain Quartier, Vice President, Marketing and Product Strategy at Ekinops, talks about how these challenges drive a more secure network and highlight the importance of an open operating system.

