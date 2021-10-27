Verizon Business adds Cisco managed SD WAN services

Verizon Business has added Cisco managed SD WAN service, including options for 4G/5G connectivity, to its Network as a Service (NaaS) digitization portfolio.

The new solutions include:

Managed Cisco SD WAN for the Cisco Catalyst 8000 Edge Platforms Family, and Integrated Services Router (ISR) 1000 and 4000 series, including management of the Cisco cellular Pluggable Interface Modules (PIM), and Cisco Catalyst Cellular Gateways. This new offer supports 4G and 5G cellular for gigabit connectivity to distributed cloud workloads. For a limited time, Verizon will provide customers one free Cisco Catalyst Cellular Gateway with each new Cisco SD WAN 3-year device license purchase.

Verizon is delivering a Cisco SD WAN performance suite including Cisco Umbrella for cloud security, Duo for zero trust application access, and Thousand Eyes for network observability. This suite delivers the protection and visibility to enhance SD WAN security and performance while reducing customer costs.

Cloud collaboration services with carrier-grade quality, reliability and security via Verizon’s fully private connection to Cisco Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center. Customers can capitalize on this private integration through wireline and wireless networks with Verizon Private IP and Verizon Wireless Private Network Traffic Management.

"In a hybrid work world, application performance and security are critical. We are committed to making it simpler for IT teams to deliver the best customer experiences,” said Todd Nightingale, EVP and GM, Enterprise Networking and Cloud, Cisco. “Verizon’s new Cisco managed SD WAN offer delivers cloud security and 5G capabilities, reduces complexity for customers, and enables private network connections to Cisco's Webex service cloud."

“Organizations are challenged with finding flexible and secure networking solutions that enable the rapid transition to hybrid cloud and hybrid work while maximizing application performance for their users,” said Massimo Peselli, senior vice president, Global Enterprise, Verizon Business. “The addition of these Cisco solutions builds on our longstanding history of co-innovation and provides customers with the agility and scalability to meet today’s needs while future-proofing their operations.”

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-business-cisco-enterprise-service-offerings

