Verizon 5G Edge taps Google Distributed Cloud Edge

Verizon and Google Cloud agreed to collaborate on 5G edge services for mobile and connected devices, including autonomous mobile robots, intelligent logistics and factory automation.

Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge, will bring Google’s compute and storage services to the edge of the local network.

The companies also plan to develop public 5G mobile edge computing for developers and enterprises.

In addition, Ericsson, in collaboration with Verizon, will pilot 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge as part of a proof of concept at its USA 5G Smart Factory. The first trial use case involves Verizon's Sensor Intelligence solution, which involves attaching a camera to an autonomous mobile robot that will scan packages to maintain inventory and location of indirect materials in the factory's warehouse. Then, using computer vision, the robot will communicate the bar code and shipping label data via 5G and mobile edge computing to the inventory management system, providing real-time analytics to improve logistics.

“By working with partners like Google Cloud and Ericsson, we’re building the 5G edge compute ecosystem that will enable enterprises in many industries to benefit from having a completely dedicated private network and edge compute infrastructure on premise,” said Rima Qureshi, Chief Strategy Officer at Verizon. “5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge will give our customers the ability to connect and manage a broad range of devices at scale and speed while also providing highly secure, near real-time connectivity. This will allow companies to unlock greater value from data and enable innovative applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning.”

“Through our planet-scale infrastructure and expertise in data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Google Cloud is enabling the rapid development and deployment of new services and applications,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “By bringing intelligence from data centers to the network edge, Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge will allow customers to build new cross-industry edge solutions, unlock new revenue models, and transform the next generation of customer experiences – from AI-driven in-store operations to live inventory management on the factory floor, the possibilities span multiple industries.”

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-google-cloud-5g-mobile-edge-computing

