Vantage Data Centers finalizes acquisition of PCCW's data center business

Vantage Data Centers and its lead investor, Digital Bridge Group, ompleted the acquisition of PCCW Ltd.’s data center business (PCCW DC).

The deal expands Vantage’s data center platform to include 100MW of existing and expansion capacity across multiple facilities in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.

Brian Groen joins Vantage as president, APAC from PCCW DC. Giles Proctor, who previously served as Vantage’s president, APAC is now chief operating officer of Vantage’s Asia-Pacific business.

“The closing of this second acquisition is a critical piece to our rapid expansion in key Asia-Pacific markets,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers. “We now have a total of 23 campuses across five continents led by highly experienced regional teams. I’m excited for Brian and Giles to partner together in their new roles to lead our APAC business as we continue to expand and scale to meet the growing demand of customers globally.”

“Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur are unparalleled connectivity hubs for companies doing business across Asia,” said Groen. “We have a strong sales pipeline with existing facilities and several greenfield developments underway to support our customers’ growing businesses. If you are a hyperscale company, a cloud provider or a large global enterprise, we can serve your needs in leading business centers throughout the region.”

https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations