U.S. adds Huawei Marine Networks to Entity List

The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added several Chinese companies to its Entity List because of national security and human rights concerns.

The Entity List is a tool utilized by BIS to restrict the export, reexport, and in-country transfer of technology.

Among the newly listed companies are:

HMN International Co. (formerly Huawei Marine Networks),

Jiangsu Hengtong Marine Cable Systems Co., a leading supplier of undersea cables,

Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., a leading power and fiber optic cable manufacturer

Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable Co.

Also added to the list were Chinese suppliers of microelectronics, sensing, underwater ROV equipment, including Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable Co, as well as suppliers of biotechnology equipment from China, Georgia, Malaysia, and Turkey.

https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2021-27406.pdf

fhuy In November 2020, Huawei Marine was rebranded as HMN Technologies Co.. This followed Hengtong group completing its 81% shareholding acquisition of Huawei Marine Networks Co., Ltd. The remaining 19% balance was held by New Saxon 2019 Ltd. (UK).

