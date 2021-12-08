Toshiba launches 18TB NAS hard disk drive

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation began shipping a massive capacity 18TB NAS hard disk drive for home offices and small businesses.

MN09 is a 9-disk helium-sealed conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drive that leverages Toshiba’s new innovative Flux Control Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording (FC-MAMR) technology. FC-MAMR™ advances CMR capacity to 18TB and delivers increased density per platter over previous designs. The MN09 is the 3rd generation to use Toshiba’s pioneering 9-disk helium-sealed mechanical design. MN09 is engineered for 24/7 operation and has a workload rating of 180TB/year.

The 7200RPM 18TB NAS drive is designed with a 512MB buffer and delivers a consistent high level of performance with a sustained transfer rate of 268 MiB/s.

MAMR technology is one solution that extends HDD data capacities. The ability of HDD using a new MAMR head to significantly improve the write ability of the Microwave Assisted Switching (MAS) effect has been developed recently. Toshiba will continue to satisfy market demand and to advance CMR drive data densities with MAMR technology.























