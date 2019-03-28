TIP demos Phoenix open and disaggregated transponder

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) demonstrated its Phoenix open and disaggregated transponder for the first time at the NTT R&D Forum 2021 last month.
TIP's Phoenix, which a Layer 0/Layer 1 white box transponder supporting 400 Gbps/lambda, is being developed by TIP's Open Optical & Packet Transport’s (OOPT) Disaggregated Optical Systems (DOS) subgroup. This Phoenix prototype is built over a beta version of the Wistron Galileo Flex-T hardware platform and the Goldstone network operating system (NOS), developed as an Open Source Software (OSS) within TIP’s OOPT NOS subgroup, through the open hardware interface Transponder Abstraction Interface (TAI).
In this demonstration, Wistron’s Galileo Flex T, which can be equipped with four 400 Gbps CFP2-DCOs with a maximum throughput of 1.6 Tbps. For the coherent modules, Fujitsu’s Optical Components (FOC) 400G CFP2-DCO and Lumentum’s 400G CFP2-DCO were used. Both modules contain a 400 Gbit/s low power coherent DSP developed by NTT Network Innovation Laboratories and commercialized by NTT Electronics.
https://telecominfraproject.com/first-demo-tip-phoenix-ntt-rd-forum/
NEC joins TIP's Phoenix initiative for Optical/Packet transport
NEC has joined the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Phoenix initiative under the Open Optical and Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group. The goal is to develop a 400G transponder for open and disaggregated high-capacity DWDM networks.
NEC will serve as a system integrator within the OOPT Project Group and the Phoenix initiative to realize a fully disaggregated architecture.
NEC, which has been actively promoting the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) field, said that by participating in this project it will also promote openness in the optical transmission area and contribute to the acceleration of innovation in this area.
"Today's network operators need improved speed and agility to provide better connectivity for communities worldwide," said David Hutton, TIP's Chief Engineer. "NEC participating in TIP's OOPT Project Group is welcome support for critical interoperability to prove that Phoenix use cases can be achieved with open disaggregated optical network architectures. We are excited to see NEC products compliant with TIP's Phoenix requirements as well as their capabilities as a system integrator."
Atsuo Kawamura, Executive VP, Network Service Business Unit, NEC, said, "I believe NEC can provide flexible and optimal solutions that support the delivery of a variety of services provided by operators. Through the development of optical transmission systems that conform to open interfaces, we will keep working to enhance and expand optical networks worldwide."
https://www.nec.com/en/press/202111/global_20211117_02.html