TIP demos Phoenix open and disaggregated transponder

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) demonstrated its Phoenix open and disaggregated transponder for the first time at the NTT R&D Forum 2021 last month.

TIP's Phoenix, which a Layer 0/Layer 1 white box transponder supporting 400 Gbps/lambda, is being developed by TIP's Open Optical & Packet Transport’s (OOPT) Disaggregated Optical Systems (DOS) subgroup. This Phoenix prototype is built over a beta version of the Wistron Galileo Flex-T hardware platform and the Goldstone network operating system (NOS), developed as an Open Source Software (OSS) within TIP’s OOPT NOS subgroup, through the open hardware interface Transponder Abstraction Interface (TAI).

In this demonstration, Wistron’s Galileo Flex T, which can be equipped with four 400 Gbps CFP2-DCOs with a maximum throughput of 1.6 Tbps. For the coherent modules, Fujitsu’s Optical Components (FOC) 400G CFP2-DCO and Lumentum’s 400G CFP2-DCO were used. Both modules contain a 400 Gbit/s low power coherent DSP developed by NTT Network Innovation Laboratories and commercialized by NTT Electronics.

https://telecominfraproject.com/first-demo-tip-phoenix-ntt-rd-forum/