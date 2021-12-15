Tim Höttges to remain CEO of Deutsche Telekom for another five years. His current contract was due to expire at the end of 2023.

Deutsche Telekom's Supervisory Board proposed Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group, as its new chairman. He will stand for election at the shareholders' meeting on April 7 next year to succeed Ulrich Lehner.

Ulrich Lehner: "I am very pleased that we will be able to retain Tim Höttges at Deutsche Telekom for longer than previously planned. Like no other, he stands for the transformation and success of recent years. Over the past almost eight years, Tim Höttges - together with his team - has modernized Deutsche Telekom and consistently focused it on a course of growth and innovation. In the process, they have always exceeded their targets. With skill, tenacity and assertiveness, Tim Höttges has made Deutsche Telekom the leading telecommunications company in Europe. We are delighted to be able to keep our front man. He is Mr. Magenta and is held in high regard both inside and outside the company. His main task will be to systematically implement Deutsche Telekom's strategy over the next five years and further develop the company into the leading digital telecommunications company."

