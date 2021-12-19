​Telekom Malaysia to provide fiber to DNB for nationwide 5G infrastructure

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) signed a Fibre Leasing Service agreement with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) to speed up the deployment of the government-owned 5G network nationwide.

DNB will be able to leverage on TM’s extensive fibre and network infrastructure, and subscribe to TM’s 5G RAN-to-Edge Fronthaul and Backhaul solution for the provision of fibre connectivity, enabling DNB to provide 5G network services nationwide.

Under the agreement, TM will provide DNB with 5G fibre leasing services for connectivity between DNB’s 5G mobile sites and nodes, leveraging on TM’s domestic fibre cable network spanning over 640,000 km across Malaysia. Prior to this, TM along with other fibre providers in Malaysia had participated in the 5G Fiber Leasing Request for Quotation (RFQ) exercise conducted by DNB in June 2021.

The term sheet agreement with a total contract value of RM2 billion over 10 years was duly signed by Imri Mokhtar, Group Chief Executive Officer of TM and Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, Executive Vice President, TM Wholesale while DNB was represented by Augustus Ralph Marshall, Chief Executive Officer and Dushyanthan Vaithiyanathan, Chief Operating Officer.

https://www.tm.com.my/Newsroom/Pages/TM-INKS-AGREEMENT-WITH-DNB-TO-PROVIDE-FIBRE-CONNECTIVITY-IN-ACCELERATING-ROLLOUT-OF-5G-NETWORK-SERVICES-NATIONWIDE.aspx