Telefónica and NTT DATA team on 5G for Port of Málaga

Telefónica and NTT DATA, the world’s sixth largest IT services company, are collaborating on the development of a 5G solution for the Port of Málaga, Spain.
Telefónica says the project focuses primarily on security and will deploy a solution that will record the events associated with each vessel to generate valuable information to port staff on those vessels that are not allowed to transit.
The technology provided by Telefónica and NTT DATA makes it possible to identify vessels that do not have permission to access the port, through 4K video that is processed on a high-performance device at the Edge node using both computer vision and analytical modelling. Real-time information processing will enable the generation of useful alarms for port personnel, with a clear focus on early detection and the launch of the actions required according to protocol.