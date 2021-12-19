Telefónica and NTT DATA team on 5G for Port of Málaga

Telefónica and NTT DATA, the world’s sixth largest IT services company, are collaborating on the development of a 5G solution for the Port of Málaga, Spain.

Telefónica says the project focuses primarily on security and will deploy a solution that will record the events associated with each vessel to generate valuable information to port staff on those vessels that are not allowed to transit.

For this solution, NTT DATA has contributed its portfolio of port technology solutions, considering the use of analytical and artificial intelligence capabilities to extract valuable information from the events that will be captured with cutting-edge cameras and 5G communications components. As for Telefónica, it is supplying its 5G communications network in the city of Málaga and its VDC Edge node in Andalusia so the data can be processed near the port location. The node will also host other essential applications and network functions.

The technology provided by Telefónica and NTT DATA makes it possible to identify vessels that do not have permission to access the port, through 4K video that is processed on a high-performance device at the Edge node using both computer vision and analytical modelling. Real-time information processing will enable the generation of useful alarms for port personnel, with a clear focus on early detection and the launch of the actions required according to protocol.







