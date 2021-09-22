STL launches VMWare-powered programmable FTTx

STL introduced its Programmable FTTx (pFTTX), a software-defined, open, and disaggregated solution that is now now listed on VMware Telco Cloud Infrastructure 2.0 OpenStack Edition Platform.

STL said its pFTTx solution enables cloud- native networks with open interfaces by disaggregating the software from the hardware layer.

Speaking at the launch, Gaurav Agarwal, Sr. Director - Enterprise & Government Sales from VMware India, said: “We are excited to partner with STL for their pFTTx offering. STL pFTTx is certified on VMware Telco Cloud and is an ideal wireline access technology for enterprises that will help them leverage VMware Cloud for SDN and Micro-services-based applications. With pFTTx, customers can deploy next-generation XGSPON with VMware, enabling virtual infrastructure for one’s Cloud Central Office.”

Commenting on the launch of pFTTx, Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions, STL, said: “pFTTX is a cloud-based access network solution that radically elevates the network service providers’ business models. Leveraging VMWare’s cloud platform, pFTTx becomes a platform that helps roll out XGSPON and also





