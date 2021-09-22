STL launches VMWare-powered programmable FTTx

STL introduced its Programmable FTTx (pFTTX), a software-defined, open, and disaggregated solution that is now now listed on VMware Telco Cloud Infrastructure 2.0 OpenStack Edition Platform.
STL said its pFTTx solution enables cloud- native networks with open interfaces by disaggregating the software from the hardware layer.
Speaking at the launch, Gaurav Agarwal, Sr. Director - Enterprise & Government Sales from VMware India, said: “We are excited to partner with STL for their pFTTx offering. STL pFTTx is certified on VMware Telco Cloud and is an ideal wireline access technology for enterprises that will help them leverage VMware Cloud for SDN and Micro-services-based applications. With pFTTx, customers can deploy next-generation XGSPON with VMware, enabling virtual infrastructure for one’s Cloud Central Office.”
Commenting on the launch of pFTTx, Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions, STL, said: “pFTTX is a cloud-based access network solution that radically elevates the network service providers’ business models. Leveraging VMWare’s cloud platform, pFTTx becomes a platform that helps roll out XGSPON and also
STL launches fiber broadband and 5G portfolio
STL unveiled its "Accellus" flagship solution for 5G-ready, open and programmable networks:
- 5G multi-band radios: Comprehensive Open RAN radio portfolio with single-and multi-band macro radios. Co-developed in partnership with Facebook Connectivity to build general availability for Open RAN-based radios
- Indoor small cells: O-RAN compliant, highly power-efficient indoor 5G small cell solution, with level 1 processing at the edge
- Wi-Fi 6 Access Solutions: Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 radio solutions providing carrier-class public connectivity in dense environments
- RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC): Operating system for Open RAN 5G that allows the Open RAN ecosystem to use third-party apps for operational improvement and cost-savings
- Programmable FTTx (pFTTx): Comprehensive solution that brings programmability and software-defined networking to large scale FTTH, business, & cell site (FTTx) networks
Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions, STL, said: “Disaggregated 5G and FTTx networks based on open standards are increasingly prevalent for both greenfield & brownfield rollouts. These networks will require unprecedented scalability & agility, possible through an open and programmable architecture. STL’s Accellus will unlock business opportunities for our customers and deliver immersive digital experiences globally.”