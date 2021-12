SpaceX launched a further 48 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on a Falcon 9 rocket that previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and five other Starlink missions.

The mission also carried two BlackSky imagining spacecraft. BlackSky operates a constellation of microsatellites that powers a global monitoring service combining artificial intelligence, cloud computing, multi-sensor data fusion, activity analysis, and autonomous satellite tasking.

