Singtel hits 5.4Gbps downstream on 5G with Ericsson

Singtel achieved a top downstream rate of 5.5 Gbps using 5G standalone (SA) New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC), aggregating mid-band spectrum 3.5GHz and 28GHz mmWave spectrum. This milestone was achieved in a demo with Ericsson’s 5G radio access network products and solutions and cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core network solutions, as well as a test device from Qualcomm Technologies powered by its Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System. Ericsson has been a network supplier for Singtel for 30 years.

Mark Chong, Singtel’s Group Chief Technology Officer, said, “This 5G breakthrough demonstrates our commitment to continually innovate and maximise the potential of what this developing technology can deliver. The increased speeds will help pave the way for many new applications as we look to drive transformative benefits for consumers and businesses.”

Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and Philippines, said: “At Ericsson, we have already deployed over 100 live 5G networks worldwide, building a strategy around multi-layer networks from low, mid-band to high-band 5G. In Singapore, we are constantly driving technology innovations together with Singtel. As 5G front runners, we strive to expand the potential of limitless connectivity, and further enhance digital transformation to benefit industries, consumers and societies.”



