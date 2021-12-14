Serverfarm builds hyperscale data center in Tel Aviv

Serverfarm disclosed plans for ISR3, its first hyperscale data center in Israel.

ISR3, which is being developed in partnership with Israel Infrastructure Fund, will bring 9MW of critical capacity to Israel’s accelerating digital economy in the latter half of 2022.

ISR3 is the first Middle East-based facility and venture for Serverfarm, whose global data center portfolio and operations span over 700 locations in 45 countries, including locations in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Canada and the United States.

“As leading tech and hyperscale organizations continue to expand into Israel and across the Middle East, we see an opportunity to leverage our expertise and deep roots in this region,” said Avner Papouchado, Founder and CEO of Serverfarm. “With the launch of ISR3, we’re bringing world-class multi-tenant data centers to Israel, allowing organizations to rapidly tap into this growing region and innovate at scale. We’re also introducing our world-leading InCommand DMaaS to the region so more IT and data center leaders can optimize their operations and focus on innovation and digital transformation.”

https://www.serverfarmllc.com/tel-aviv-data-center/