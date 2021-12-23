Samsung's new enterprise PCIe 5.0 SSD reads at up to 13,000 MB/sec

Samsung Electronics introduced its next-gen, enterprise SSDs integrating the PCIe 5.0 interface with its own sixth-generation V-NAND.

Samsung said its new PM1743 will feature a sequential read speed of up to 13,000 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a random read speed of 2,500K input/output operations per second (IOPS), offering 1.9x and 1.7x faster speeds over the previous PCIe 4.0-based products. Moreover, write speeds have been elevated significantly, with a sequential write speed of 6,600 MB/s and a random write speed of 250K IOPS, also delivering 1.7x and 1.9x faster speeds, respectively. In addition, the new SSD can provide improved power efficiency of up to 608 MB/s per watt, which represents about a 30% boost over the previous generation.

Samsung will offer a variety of capacities from 1.92 terabytes (TB) to 15.36TB in the conventional 2.5-inch form factor, as well as in a 3-inch EDSFF (E3.S) — an increasingly popular SSD form factor designed specifically for next-generation enterprise servers and data centers.

Samsung also projects that customers deploying 7.5mm EDSFF SSDs will be able to double the storage density in their systems, compared to when the 15mm 2.5-inch form factor is used.

The new SSDs are also expected to be the industry's first PCIe 5.0 SSD with dual-port support.

"For over a decade, Samsung has been delivering SATA, SAS and PCIe-based SSDs that have been recognized for outstanding performance and reliability by leading enterprise server customers including corporations, governments and financial institutions," said Yong Ho Song, Executive Vice President and Head of the Memory Controller Development Team at Samsung Electronics. "The introduction of our PCIe 5.0 SSD, along with PCIe 6.0-based product developments that are underway, will further solidify our technological leadership in the enterprise server market."

"Intel has been working with Samsung to test Samsung's newest PCIe NVMe SSD, the PM1743. Together, we have jointly resolved complicated technical issues encountered with PCIe 5.0 during this initial evaluation period. The performance potential of Gen5 is truly impressive. In the near future, we strongly believe that PCIe Gen5 systems with high-speed NVMe SSDs will have the ability to transform applications such as AI/ML and high-performance databases," said Jim Pappas, Director, Technology Initiatives, Intel Corporation. "Looking ahead, we are confident that Intel and Samsung's continued commitment in industry leadership will provide these and other benefits to our mutual customers."

Mass production is expected in Q1 2022.

https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-develops-high-performance-pcie-5-ssd-enterprise-servers/