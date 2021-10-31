Rockport raises $48M and names Marc Sultzbaugh as co-CEO

Rockport Networks, a start-up based in Ottawa that is developing a new switchless data center network architecture, completed a financing round totaling US$48 million. The company also announced the appointment of network industry executive Marc Sultzbaugh to Co-CEO.

Sultzbaugh previously spent 20 years as an executive at Mellanox where he was instrumental in leading the company from the launch of its first product, to a nearly $2B annual revenue run rate at the time of its acquisition by NVIDIA. Sultzbaugh will be responsible for all aspects of Rockport’s growth including technology and product management, marketing, sales, manufacturing and customer relationships. He will join Rockport Co-Founder and Co-CEO Doug Carwardine in leading the company.

The new funding round was led by Northern Private Capital with participation from current investors.

“The switching network in today’s data centers is fundamentally broken. Customers can no longer efficiently and cost-effectively process today’s demanding workloads on yesterday’s architectures,” said Sultzbaugh. “We’re applying new thinking to the systemic issues of network congestion and performance that plague advanced computing workloads so that customers can expect more predictable network performance and much greater utilization of their compute and storage resources.”

The Rockport solution is now in use with multiple customers including Frontera, the number one academic supercomputer located at the University of Texas’ Advanced Computing Center, Austin.

“The network market is ripe for change and we’re experiencing tremendous momentum since the launch of our switchless network solution a few short weeks ago,” said Carwardine. “With the addition of Marc and this latest round of funding, we’re building an even deeper bench to work hand-in-hand with our customers and ecosystem partners to recalibrate how the market builds, deploys, and realizes a new class of network performance.”

https://rockportnetworks.com