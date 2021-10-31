Rockport raises $48M and names Marc Sultzbaugh as co-CEO

Rockport Networks, a start-up based in Ottawa that is developing a new switchless data center network architecture, completed a financing round totaling US$48 million. The company also announced the appointment of network industry executive Marc Sultzbaugh to Co-CEO.
Sultzbaugh previously spent 20 years as an executive at Mellanox where he was instrumental in leading the company from the launch of its first product, to a nearly $2B annual revenue run rate at the time of its acquisition by NVIDIA. Sultzbaugh will be responsible for all aspects of Rockport’s growth including technology and product management, marketing, sales, manufacturing and customer relationships. He will join Rockport Co-Founder and Co-CEO Doug Carwardine in leading the company.
The new funding round was led by Northern Private Capital with participation from current investors.
“The switching network in today’s data centers is fundamentally broken. Customers can no longer efficiently and cost-effectively process today’s demanding workloads on yesterday’s architectures,” said Sultzbaugh. “We’re applying new thinking to the systemic issues of network congestion and performance that plague advanced computing workloads so that customers can expect more predictable network performance and much greater utilization of their compute and storage resources.”
The Rockport solution is now in use with multiple customers including Frontera, the number one academic supercomputer located at the University of Texas’ Advanced Computing Center, Austin.
“The network market is ripe for change and we’re experiencing tremendous momentum since the launch of our switchless network solution a few short weeks ago,” said Carwardine. “With the addition of Marc and this latest round of funding, we’re building an even deeper bench to work hand-in-hand with our customers and ecosystem partners to recalibrate how the market builds, deploys, and realizes a new class of network performance.”
Rockport unveils switchless data center architecture
Rockport Networks, a start-up based in Ottawa, has launched a new switchless data center network architecture optimized for performance-intensive computing workloads including HPC, AI and ML.
Rockport leverages innovative software and data-routing techniques. The central idea is that the network switching function is distributed to endpoint devices rather than being centralized at a switch. In this way, all of the devices function as switching nodes in the network. The Rockport Switchless Network is a distributed interconnect that uses standard plug-and-play Ethernet interface.
The Rockport Network Operating System (rNOS) runs on an FPGA-based network interface card, with all network switching function fully offloaded from the compute cores and server operating system. The rNOS enables the network to self-discover, self-configure and self-heal. It adaptively aggregates the bandwidth of multiple parallel network paths, drawing from 300 Gbps of available network capacity.
The node-to-node switching is based on a pre-wired topology that leverages a passive optical cabling hub called the Rockport SHFL. Rockport says its SHFL eliminates months of wiring work and lets end users to build sophisticated supercomputing network architectures in a fraction of the time of switched networks. The Rockport SHFL is available in multiple versions to help simply scale out networks.
Rockport claims its Switchless Network design can deliver predictable performance improvements of more than 3X that of centralized switch-intensive networks. By eliminating switches, the architecture also frees up rackspace that can now be utilized for additional compute and storage resources.
“Rockport was founded based on the fact that switching, and networking in general, is extremely complicated. Over the years, this complexity has forced organizations to make tradeoffs when it comes to performance at scale, so we decided to make it simpler,” said Doug Carwardine, CEO and co-founder, Rockport Networks. “We made it our mission to get data from a source to a destination faster than other technologies. Removing the switch was crucial to achieve significant performance advantages in an environmentally and commercially sustainable way.”“When the root of the problem is the architecture, building a better switch just didn’t make sense,” said Matt Williams, CTO, Rockport Networks. “With sophisticated algorithms and other purpose-built software breakthroughs, we have solved for congestion, so our customers no longer need to just throw bandwidth at their networking issues. We’ve focused on real-world performance requirements to set a new standard for what the market should expect for the fabrics of the future.”
The Rockport Switchless Network is being deployed by customers including the University of Texas’ Advanced Computing Center (TACC). The company is also working with industry organizations including Ohio State University (OSU) to contribute to performance-intensive networking standards.