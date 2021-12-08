Red Hat brings Ansible Automation to Microsoft Azure

Red Hat is bringing its Ansible Automation Platform to Microsoft Azure. It builds on Red Hat’s standard for hybrid cloud automation that has been refined for the evolving realities of computing at hybrid cloud scale.

Red Hat said Ansible Automation Platform on Azure enables enterprise IT teams to achieve greater scale, speed and standardization with automation practices for their hybrid cloud. This helps to remove the infrastructure maintenance and operational burden from IT teams, enabling them to focus purely on delivering automation strategies for a more efficient, flexible and scalable business.

The latest version of Ansible Automation Platform added self-contained automation capabilities to deploy at massive scale across hybrid clouds and edge environments, while shifting automation more deeply into the application development lifecycle. Its flexible foundation, tools, services and capabilities offer a whole new level of customization and control that expands the boundaries of what is possible for enterprises.

