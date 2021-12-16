PacketLight announces 4.8T transponder for 400G transport

PacketLight Networks introduced its PL-4000G 4.8T Transponder for transporting a flexible mix of 400GbE and 100GbE client services over 400G wavelengths.

The company says its new PL-4000G modular, standards-based device increases network capacity and enables flexible pay-as-you-grow architecture by delivering up to 12x400GbE or up to 48x100GbE client services using QSFPDD-SR8/LR8 or QDFPDD-DR4/FR8 standard MSA pluggable modules, respectively. The device supports 400ZR, and OpenZR+ standards with industry-standard CFEC and OFEC respectively.

The PL-4000G supports standard MSA pluggable modules, which reduce power consumption by more than 70 percent and improve 100/400GbE port density. The transponder integrates mux/demux, two EDFAs and an optical switch, delivering the entire DWDM/OTN end-to-end infrastructure solution in a 1U form factor, and facilitating a cost-saving solution. The PL-4000G provides a full demarcation point between the 100GbE and 400GbE client services and the DWDM, and is interoperable with any third-party vendors’ switches and routers.

“We are happy to introduce this optical transport device to the market, answering our customers’ needs for a high-capacity integrated platform in a compact footprint, saving network operational expenses, and reducing power and cost per bit,” said Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight Networks. "Our vendor-agnostic solution enables smooth and cost-effective migration to 400G networks with optimal cost and performance, while supporting 400ZR and OpenZR+ industry standards.”

