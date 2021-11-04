NTT WEST Group deploys HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform

NTT Business Solutions, a member company of NTT WEST Group, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to deliver its growing ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ and provide a hybrid cloud service to local governments, educational institutions and businesses across western Japan.

NTT WEST Group has deployed the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform running HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack Hub enabling NTT WEST Group to provide Azure-consistent services from its own data centers. NTT WEST Group selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to quickly accommodate the different requirements, resources and budgets across the various prefectures. The first cloud services have been launched in Kyoto, Tottori, and Aichi and are rolling out in individual data centers across a total of 30 different prefectures across the western part of Japan.

“Our purpose is to realize the well-being of people in regional communities and we are taking the lead in solving various social challenges with the power of ICT as a ‘Pioneer in Social ICT’,” said Hidenori Kigami, executive officer, Value Design Department, NTT Business Solutions. “We have selected the HPE GreenLake platform because it accelerates our customers’ digital transformation and quickly scales performance and capacity to meet our customers’ business demands. HPE GreenLake allows us to pay for what we use so we can accurately match our costs to revenue and we can invest efficiently to expand the regional revitalization cloud”.

“NTT WEST Group’s Regional Revitalization Cloud initiative to accelerate digital transformation for local governments, educational institutions, and corporations is truly advanced and extremely innovative,” said Hirokazu Mochizuki, managing director, HPE Japan. “We are honored that NTT West Group has chosen HPE's portfolio to run data and applications that cannot be deployed in the public cloud due to security constraints, and are excited to see how the HPE GreenLake platform is being leveraged strategically to maximize their cloud business. In addition, as we have the common mission to accelerate our customers’ digital transformation, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to NTT WEST Group for selecting HPE as a partner for the revitalization of the region. Together with NTT West Group and system integrator partners, we look forward to maximizing the Regional Revitalization Cloud and contributing to energizing local communities.”

https://www.hpe.com/us/en/newsroom/press-release/2021/12/ntt-west-group-selects-hpe-greenlake-to-launch-new-portfolio-of-hybrid-cloud-services.html