NTT develops quantum light source operating over optical fiber

NTT, in collaboration with the University of Tokyo, and RIKEN, unveiled an optical fiber-coupled quantum light source (squeezed light source) with the potential to serve as a building block for fault-tolerant, rack-sized, universal optical quantum computers.
In this project, the researchers sought a fiber-coupled squeezed light source with highly squeezed quantum noise and photon number parity that is maintained even in high-photon-number components (a squeezing level of over 65% is required to generate time-domain multiple quantum entanglement (two-dimensional clustered states) that can be used for large-scale quantum computation.)
NTT claims that by using a low-loss optical fiber as a propagation medium for flying optical qubits, large-scale quantum entangled states will be able to be generated freely and stably in combination with optical communication devices. Specifically, with only four squeezed light sources, two optical fibers of different lengths (optical delay lines), and five beam splitters, large-scale two-dimensional clustered states can be generated that are necessary for universal quantum computations.