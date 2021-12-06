Nokia to build a new campus in Oulu, Finland

Nokia will build a new campus in Oulu, Finland.

Oulu is considered the "Home of Radio" and is a key R&D site for Nokia, as well as a city where Nokia continues to recruit new R&D talent. During 2018-2020, Nokia hired around 1,200 permanent employees in Finland and in 2021 has hired an additional 500 employees. The vast majority of these new positions are in R&D and the employees will be placed in Nokia’s three sites in Finland; Espoo, Oulu and Tampere.

The new campus on the Linnanmaa-Ritaharju plot will provide Nokia with premises to cater to the future ways of working, including moving towards purpose-driven and more collaborative office spaces. The campus is expected to be completed during 2025 and it will enable Nokia’s continuous innovation and development at the forefront of 5G technologies.

Erja Sankari, Head of Nokia Oulu site and Vice President, Global Supply Chain, at Nokia, said: “We are thrilled to be able to proceed with our plan to build a new Home of Radio campus in Oulu. The new campus follows our vision of connecting people, technology and nature. We want to build a functional, scalable and sustainable campus to enable the best possible workplace experience that meets the needs for flexibility, productivity, collaboration and innovation.”







