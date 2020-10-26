Netomnia picks IP Infusion + Edgecore switches for its UK fibre rollout

Netomnia, a full-fiber network operator targeting under-served towns and cities across the U.K., has selected IP Infusion’s turnkey networking solution (IP Infusion PRO) as part of their plan to deliver multi-gigabit broadband to one million premises by 2023.

Netomnia will use IP Infusion PRO solutions, which integrate its OcNOS network operating system, on open switching platforms from Edgecore Networks.

“Our lean and scalable operating model allows us to rapidly deploy our network to provide homes and businesses with a reliable, high quality and high-speed Internet connections. IP Infusion provided us with a flexible, turnkey solution that simplifies our operation, along with excellent single-point of contact support that we needed to help expand our network,” said Feka Samakuva, Director of Networks at Netomnia.

“IP Infusion PRO removes the top barriers that help service providers, like Netomnia, to adopt and accelerate network disaggregation. Netomnia is joining service providers around the world who want to take advantage of the agility and scalability of disaggregated networking without relying on traditional networks to deliver innovative services for their customers,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion.

“We are pleased to work with IP Infusion on this disaggregated networking solution which will help Netomnia to reach their goal to deliver multi-gigabit broadband to one million premises by 2023,” said Heimdall Siao, President, Edgecore Networks. “Our best-in-class peering router design coupled with IP Infusion’s OcNOS will allow Netomnia to expand its network capacity seamlessly and take advantage of the benefits of open networking and improve Netomnia’s total cost of ownership.”

http://www.ipinfusion.com