NEC contributes packet core to DOCOMO's 5G SA services launch

NEC provided its packet core (5GC) and base stations (5G RUs, CU/DU) for the 5G standalone (SA)-based services that NTT DOCOMO launched commercially on December 13, 2021.

NEC's 5G Core for SA enables flexible operation for a variety of services thanks to its cloud-native architecture, featuring container and separation of Control and User Plane (CUPS). In addition, drawing on network slicing technology, NEC's 5GC for SA helps create customized networks on demand according to the different requirements for 5G services that include eMBB(enhanced Mobile Broadband), mMTC (massive Machine Type Communication), and URLLC (Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications).

NEC confirmed that its 5G CU/DU, which was previously operating as non-standalone (NSA) on DOCOMO's commercial network, has been seamlessly migrated to 5G SA, simply by a software upgrade in conjunction with the aforementioned 5GC.

"5G SA enables the provision of networking solutions that can flexibly accommodate a wide variety of use cases," said Hiroshi Kobayashi, Senior Vice President NTT DOCOMO. "Through its 5G SA, NTT DOCOMO will contribute to the creation of new value and the resolution of social issues, and promote the further advancement of its 5G network to make the lives of its customers more convenient and prosperous."

"I am honored to have been able to contribute to the commercial launch of NTT DOCOMO's 5G SA services," said Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President, NEC. "By providing high-quality and reliable 5GC and base station equipment, we will strongly support the expansion of DOCOMO's 5G services, as well as contribute to the further development of next-generation mobile infrastructure throughout global markets."



