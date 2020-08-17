Megaport launches VMware SD-WAN

Megaport is now offering VMware SD-WAN on Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) to enable branch-to-cloud connectivity on Megaport’s global SDN.

With VMware SD-WAN available on MVE, customers can host localised virtual SD-WAN controllers on Megaport’s global platform and reduce the distance data traverses over internet paths from branch locations to critical services in public or private clouds and even other branch locations.

Once connected, VMware customers can access Megaport’s leading ecosystem of more than 700 enabled data centres worldwide and over 360 service providers, including 220+ cloud on-ramps from the world's leading clouds such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce.

VMware SD-WAN on MVE Highlights:

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.

Globally distributed for localised connections.

Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centres, cloud providers, and IT services.

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

No hardware to ship, install, or manage.

Unified end-to-end network provisioning and management to transform legacy networks.

More secure, multi-cloud connections to more than 360 service providers, 700+ enabled data centres, and 220+ cloud interconnect points.

Craig Connors, vice president and general manager at VMware, said, “VMware SD-WAN in combination with Megaport Virtual Edge offers customers more choice for simplifying WAN operations, reliable network performance for business-critical applications, and easier adoption of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, while reducing latency to cloud workloads.”

MVE is available in 24 metros across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

https://www.megaport.com/mve