Marvell samples 50G PAM4 DSP chipset for 5G optical fronthaul

Marvell has begun sampling the industry’s first 50Gbps PAM4 DSP and TIA chipset solution for 5G fronthaul.

Key features of the new Marvell AtlasOne chipset:

PAM4 digital core for optimal performance across a range of applications.

Marvell’s companion IN5662 TIA for linearity while maintaining ultra-low noise and power.

The industry’s first PAM4 DSP integrated Direct Modulated Laser driver in mainstream CMOS technology.

Industrial temperature range support for 5G fronthaul applications.

Marvell said its new AtlasOne chipset enables advanced fronthaul solutions that scale to 50G while offering lower power consumption for integrated radio access networks (RAN), as well as Open (O-RAN) and virtualized (vRAN) architectures.

Increased fronthaul capacity will be required as mobile operators upgrade radio capacity with wider bandwidths – up to 200 MHz – and massive MIMO technology with up to 64 transmit and receive antennas per Radio Unit (RU).

Similarly, the adoption of O-RAN and vRAN architectures will drive require greater fronthaul capacity. With vRAN, baseband capacity instances can be aggregated in a Distributed Unit (DU) and dynamically shared among multiple RUs. When sufficient radio and fronthaul bandwidths are provisioned, carriers can adaptively shift capacity towards unforeseen traffic spikes to improve network efficiency and user experience.

Marvell also highlighted the combination of its AtlasOne fronthaul, widely deployed OCTEON Fusion RAN silicon, Prestera switches and Alaska Ethernet PHYs for OEMs offering 5G solutions.

“We’re proud to introduce the AtlasOne chipset, a robust, high-performance solution that is helping to make 50G a reality in 5G infrastructure,” said Xi Wang, VP Product Marketing, Optical Connectivity at Marvell. “With this latest addition to our portfolio, we offer telecom carriers access to the same trusted solutions that Marvell has successfully delivered to top hyperscale data center operators.”

https://www.marvell.com/company/newsroom/marvell-50g-pam4-dsp-chipset-5g-ran-optical-fronthaul.html