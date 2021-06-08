Marvell samples 50G PAM4 DSP chipset for 5G optical fronthaul

Marvell has begun sampling the industry’s first 50Gbps PAM4 DSP and TIA chipset solution for 5G fronthaul.
Key features of the new Marvell AtlasOne chipset:
- PAM4 digital core for optimal performance across a range of applications.
- Marvell’s companion IN5662 TIA for linearity while maintaining ultra-low noise and power.
- The industry’s first PAM4 DSP integrated Direct Modulated Laser driver in mainstream CMOS technology.
- Industrial temperature range support for 5G fronthaul applications.
Increased fronthaul capacity will be required as mobile operators upgrade radio capacity with wider bandwidths – up to 200 MHz – and massive MIMO technology with up to 64 transmit and receive antennas per Radio Unit (RU).
Similarly, the adoption of O-RAN and vRAN architectures will drive require greater fronthaul capacity. With vRAN, baseband capacity instances can be aggregated in a Distributed Unit (DU) and dynamically shared among multiple RUs. When sufficient radio and fronthaul bandwidths are provisioned, carriers can adaptively shift capacity towards unforeseen traffic spikes to improve network efficiency and user experience.
Marvell also highlighted the combination of its AtlasOne fronthaul, widely deployed OCTEON Fusion RAN silicon, Prestera switches and Alaska Ethernet PHYs for OEMs offering 5G solutions.
“We’re proud to introduce the AtlasOne chipset, a robust, high-performance solution that is helping to make 50G a reality in 5G infrastructure,” said Xi Wang, VP Product Marketing, Optical Connectivity at Marvell. “With this latest addition to our portfolio, we offer telecom carriers access to the same trusted solutions that Marvell has successfully delivered to top hyperscale data center operators.”
https://www.marvell.com/company/newsroom/marvell-50g-pam4-dsp-chipset-5g-ran-optical-fronthaul.html
Marvell intros Atlas 50Gbps PAM4 DSP chipset
Marvell announced its Atlas 50Gbps PAM4 DSP chipset which integrates transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) and laser drivers in the CMOS package.
The integration of the new Atlas chipset, which is based on Marvell’s Polaris 50G PAM4 DSP family, reduces supply chain complexity and power consumption by up to 25%. Atlas is also the industry’s first PAM4 DSP available to wire bond directly with lasers and photodiodes, further simplifying the assembly process for optical module integrators, effectively reducing both product lead times and time to market. Sampling is underway.
Atlas PAM4 DSP Key Features:
- Leverages Polaris-class quad-channel DSP core, providing world-class performance and signal integrity while driving faster time to market and product yields.
- Uses existing Polaris DSP software, minimizing software development expense for module developers.
- Comprehensive suite of performance monitoring tools to reduce bring-up time and support mission-mode telemetry critical for hyperscale deployments.
- Integrated laser drivers support both single- and multi-mode interconnect applications.
- Suitable to support a wide range of module form factors including OSFP, QSFP56, QSFP-DD and AOCs.
- Broad range of IEEE standard support including 100G-xR2, 200G-xR4 and 400G-xR8.
- Manufactured in mainstream CMOS process technology optimized for high volume production to deliver a high-performance, low-power PAM4 DSP solution.