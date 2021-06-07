Marvell and OE Solutions target 100G QSFP-DD module

Marvell and OE Solutions are collaborating on 100G QSFP-DD optical modules optimized for 5G backhaul and metro access applications.

The OE Solutions 100G QSFP-DD Coherent Transceiver with the Marvell Deneb Coherent DSP (CDSP) will enable the transition of 10G to 100G coherent solutions for 5G, metro and access applications. The companies anticipate product release in early 2022.

"Marvell's innovative Deneb coherent DSP enables new opportunities in the 100G access transport market and expands our industry-leading 5G RAN portfolio offering to address growing carrier infrastructure needs," said Samuel Liu, Sr. Director Product Line Management at Marvell. "By choosing the industry's first production-ready 100G optimized CDSP for its backhaul transceivers, OE Solutions is expanding its technology leadership position in coherent pluggable modules for 5G networks."

"As the first 100G CDSP in production to enable the I-temp QSFP-DD pluggable module form factor optimized for 5G backhaul applications, Deneb is the best choice for our new 5G optical transceiver products," said Walter Lee, GM of Transceiver BU at OE Solutions. "We look forward to further collaboration with Marvell as we ramp production of our new 100G transceiver portfolio in 2022."

