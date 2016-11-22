MACOM sells its equity in Ampere for $127.7M

MACOM has sold its equity interest in Ampere Computingto Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere’s other limited liability company members, for $127.7 million in cash.

Ampere was established in 2017 when MACOM divested its ARM-based compute processor business of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation. In consideration for the divestiture, MACOM received a minority equity interest in Ampere with limited rights. The purchaser exercised its right to purchase all of MACOM’s equity in Ampere for a value that was determined in 2017 at the time Ampere was established.