Keysight and CTC certify the first Wi-Fi 6E device

Keysight Technologies and CTC advanced GmbH, a testing and certification laboratory, have collaborated to certify the first Wi-Fi 6E device. The device, a broadband home gateway, was tested against the most recent version of the European Telecommunications Standard Institute (ETSI) standard EN 303 687, introduced to regulate usage of the new Wi-Fi frequencies (from 5.9 to 6.45 GHz), a mandatory procedure to gain market access.

Keysight’s IoT Regulatory Compliance Test Solution addresses the requirements of ETSI and FCC regulatory standards for IoT devices operating in Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) frequency bands.

“Regulatory certification is a critical aspect when it comes to optimizing time-to-market of a wireless device. Keysight works closely with regulatory bodies like ETSI and FCC to enable all players of the ecosystem to test their design as early as possible against the new standards. We are proud of this successful collaboration with early adopters, which makes new technologies like Wi-Fi 6E a reality for the mass market,” said Boon Juan Tan, vice president and general manager, General Electronics Measurement Solutions at Keysight Technologies.

In the field of Radio Systems, CTC advanced GmbH offers the complete range of compliance testing and development-related measurements according to the requirements for Europe, USA, Canada, Japan and further worldwide standards. In addition to radio tests (up to 500 GHz) for any established technology, such as Bluetooth, WLAN, 2G/3G/4G/5G, UWB, satellite and radar applications, CTC advanced GmbH covers measurements of electromagnetic compatibility, electrical safety and assessments of potential health impairments through SAR and EMF testing.