Juniper picks Synopsys for developing photonics-enabled chips

Synopsys is supplying its OptoCompiler platform, including the OptSim and PrimeSim HSPICE simulation solutions, to Juniper Networks to accelerate the development of photonic-enabled chips for the next generation of optical communications.

Juniper plans to use Synopsys solutions to design and optimize its hybrid silicon and InP optical platform.

"Synopsys offers a unique, unified photonic and electronic design suite, which accelerates customer design cycles and time-to-market," said Tom Mader, head of Silicon Photonics at Juniper Networks. "This will enable Juniper silicon photonics to bring our revolutionary hybrid integrated laser platform to a broad array of customers in several photonic market segments, with the potential to lower cost and eliminate product barriers to entry."

Synopsys says its OptSim solution brings together photonic system and circuit simulation capabilities and provides electro-optical (E/O) co-simulation with the Synopsys PrimeSim HSPICE Simulator, the industry's 'gold standard' for accurate circuit simulation and the cornerstone of the Synopsys PrimeSim Continuum Solution. It also integrates seamlessly with the Synopsys PrimeWave design environment, the simulation and analysis environment of the OptoCompiler platform. The OptSim solution comes with an extensive photonic model library and is enabled for a wide variety of photonic IC foundries.

"Demand for higher bandwidth in intra-data center communications is driving companies like Juniper to deploy silicon photonic solutions to achieve the next level in performance," said Aveek Sarkar, VP of Customer Success for Analog Mixed-Signal/Custom & Photonics at Synopsys. "Synopsys is a pioneering solution provider in delivering robust solutions for electrical/optical co-design and co-simulation to enable next-generation photonic chips."

