Jessica Rosenworcel confirmed as FCC Chairwoman





The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Jessica Rosenworcel as Chairwoman of the FCC and as an agency commissioner for an additional five-year term.

Jessica Rosenworcel has served as an FCC Commissioner since 2012. Prior to joining the agency, she was Senior Communications Counsel for the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, under Senator John D. Rockefeller IV and Senator Daniel Inouye. Before entering public service, Jessica practiced communications law.

Rosenworcel's statement: “It is a tremendous honor to be confirmed and designated as the first permanent Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission. I would like to thank President Biden for the opportunity. People across the country count on the FCC to support the connections they need for work, learning, healthcare, and access to the information we require to make decisions about our lives, our communities, and our country. I look forward to working with the Administration, my colleagues on the Commission and FCC staff, members of Congress, and the public to make the promise of modern communications a reality for everyone, everywhere.”

