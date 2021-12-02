Italy's TOP-IX Internet Exchange deploys Nokia 400GE IP

Italian Internet Exchange provider TOP-IX will deploy the Nokia 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR)-X1 platforms with 400GE network interfaces to expand and upgrade its network to offer high speed IP routing for interconnection, peering and access to cloud services. The routers will be deployed in TOP-IX locations to increase the geographical scale, reach and capacity of its services.

Nokia 7250 IXR platforms running the Service Router Operating System (SR OS) are purpose-built to deliver multi-terabit-scale interconnectivity within data centers and across WANs. They offer exceptional networking performance and reliability and will enable TOP-IX to meet increasing traffic and service demands as its networking needs grow and change.

Davide Calonico, President of TOP-IX, said: “We chose to make a significant investment in Nokia technology because it perfectly meets the requirements of our interconnection services on a geographically distributed platform. The new platform will allow us to introduce automation for the deployment of current services and all future services that may be enabled. In addition, it will ensure that we grow in terms of capacity in order to meet the increases in traffic expected in the near future.”

Manuel Ortiz Fernandez, Senior Vice President of EMEA Webscale business at Nokia, said: “TOP-IX is a major regional Internet Exchange Provider and is expanding its regional interconnection capabilities to meet the needs of its customers as they embrace digital and cloud technologies. We are pleased that TOP-IX has chosen Nokia 400GE IP routing technology to enhance its infrastructure to support the needs of businesses and consumers in the region.”







