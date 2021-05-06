IBM and Samsung unveil Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistors

IBM and Samsung Electronics unveiled a new class of Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistors (VTFET) - a breakthrough the companies say that could reduce energy usage by 85 percent compared to a scaled fin field-effect transistor (finFET). The design positions the transistors perpendicular to the surface of the chip with a vertical, or up-and-down, current flow. IBM says the vertical positioning allows for greater current flow with less wasted energy.

The partners have demonstrated a path to scaling beyond nanosheet, implying a path toward manufacturability and further innovation.

Research was carried out at IBM's Albany Nanotech Complex facility.

The companies also announced that Samsung will manufacture IBM's chips at the 5 nm node. These chips are anticipated to be used in IBM's own server platforms. This follows the announcement in 2018 that Samsung would manufacture IBM's 7 nm chips, which became available in the IBM Power10 family of servers earlier this year. The IBM Telum processor, also revealed earlier this year, is similarly manufactured by Samsung using IBM's designs.

https://newsroom.ibm.com/2021-12-14-IBM-and-Samsung-Unveil-Semiconductor-Breakthrough-That-Defies-Conventional-Design

