Huawei’s connectivity supports new China-Laos High-Speed Train

Huawei has supplied the connectivity elements supporting the newly launched China-Laos Railway, which runs more than 1,035 kilometers from Kunming in Southwest China to the Laotian capital Vientiane.

Huawei's Smart Railway Solution is a technology suite that boosts safety and security in all phases, from the construction stage to the operational phase. Huawei has worked closely with Laotian telecom operators to build a high-speed network along the high-speed line. The stable connection it provides will benefit passengers, as well as rural residents along the way.

“The launch of the Laos-China Railway reflects the grand vision of leaders of both countries. It marks the culmination of five years of tireless efforts by workers in both countries. Huawei worked with Laos telecom operators to build the wireless network along the railway,” said Dr. Boviengkham VONGDARA, Minister of Technology and Communications of Laos. “With 5G coverage available in the near future, people will enjoy a stable, high-speed and smart connectivity. Working in the train and getting in touch with friends and families anytime anywhere will become a possibility. Thanks to everyone’s big contributions to this project. Following the opening of this railway, we shall implement One-Belt-One-Road on the digital stage as well.”

https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2021/12/huawei-laos-china-railway