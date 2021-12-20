Helmut Reisinger steps down as CEO of Orange Business Services

Helmut Reisinger will step down as CEO of Orange Business Services effective January 17, 2022.

After fourteen years at Orange Business Services, Helmut Reisinger wishes to pursue other professional opportunities outside the Group. As CEO of Orange Business Services since 2018, Helmut oversaw the profound transformation of Orange’s B2B entity into a global network-native digital services company, combining its core operator DNA with its expertise as a service integrator in support of businesses as they undergo their own digital transformation.

Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, EVP of Operations and Customer Service, will take over on an interim basis until a new CEO is appointed.

Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange commented: “I would like to thank Helmut Reisinger for his constant commitment to the development of the Group's B2B activity. In particular, he successfully built-up new activities within Orange Business Services linked to data and cloud computing that have seen double-digit growth for many quarters. During his time, Helmut turned Orange Business Services into a world leader in software-defined networks. I wish him great success in his future endeavors."