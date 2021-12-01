Google Cloud activates Santiago cloud region, expands near Tel Aviv

Google Cloud announced operational status for its new Santiago cloud region. The new infrastructure is Google's first cloud region in Chile and second in South America, complementing São Paulo, which opened in 2017.

Google also announced that its forthcoming Google Cloud region in Israel will be located near Tel Aviv. Recently, Google Cloud was selected by the Israeli government to provide public cloud services to all government entities from across the state, including ministries, authorities, and government-owned companies.

Google also announced second cloud region in Germany will be located in Berlin-Brandenburg, complementing our existing cloud region in Frankfurt. Once launched, our cloud region in Berlin-Brandenburg will strengthen our safe and secure platform for customers in Germany, including both public sector organizations and businesses like BMG, helping them scale and adapt to changing requirements.

Last year, Google unveiled plans to deploy and operate a cloud region in Saudi Arabia, while a local strategic reseller, sponsored by Aramco, will offer cloud services to businesses in the Kingdom. The location for this region will be in Dammam.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/google-cloud-platform-region-updates



