Fortinet cites 7 new SD-WAN Service Provider partnerships

Fortinet announced seven new service providers – Convergia, Eastern Communications, Halo Global, Lintasarta, Ooredoo Qatar, PLDT, and Transtelco – have added Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to their managed service portfolios.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN integrates SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), advanced routing, and ZTNA access proxy functions, and has recently received a number of third-party recognitions from industry analysts. Fortinet was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure and ranked #1 for three out of five use cases in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Fortinet was also named a top SD-WAN vendor in the 2021 Frost Radar and received Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Global SD-WAN Vendor Product Leadership Award.

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN empowers MSSPs with a Security-driven Networking approach through the convergence of networking and security to deliver value-added services that solve their customers’ biggest challenges, such as securing digital acceleration and enabling work-from-anywhere. Seamless integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric, the industry’s highest performing cybersecurity mesh platform, ensures MSSPs can easily grow their business with new and differentiated managed SD-WAN and security services,” states John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet.

https://www.fortinet.com