Monday, December 13, 2021

Fiber Broadband Association elects 2022 Board of Directors

Monday, December 13, 2021  ,  

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today announced it has elected its 2022 Board of Directors. Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield, was elected as the new Chair of the Board for a one-year term beginning January 1, 2022.

“The FBA Board of Directors plays a critical role in our effort to advance fiber deployment so that every community across North America can access high-speed reliable broadband. In 2021, our Board helped guide us through the momentous passing of the Infrastructure Bill that awarded $65 billion for broadband investment,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO of the FBA. “As we look towards 2022, there is a huge opportunity for our industry to close the digital equity gap for good, and our newly elected Board has the expertise to help our members navigate this opportunity successfully. I congratulate our newest directors and officers, while also extending gratitude to those that served in 2021.”

Elections for the Board of Directors were held at FBA’s 2021 Premier Members Meeting in Washington, D.C. Subsequently, Board officers were elected at the Board meeting. The full 2022 Board of Directors includes:

  • Chair: Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Clearfield
  • Vice Chair: Joseph “JJ” Jones, Executive Vice President, On Trac, Inc.
  • Secretary: Jimmy Todd, CEO and General Manager, Nex-Tech
  • Treasurer: Joe Jensen, Director, Americas Market Development, Corning
  • Immediate Past Chair: Katie Espeseth, Vice President of New Products, EPB
  • Joanne Hovis, President, CTC Technology & Energy
  • Mark Boxer, Technical Manager – Solutions and Applications Engineering, OFS
  • Scott Jackson, National Market Manager – Broadband, Graybar
  • Ben Moncrief, Sr. VP – Strategic Relations and Managing Director - Alabama, C Spire

https://www.fiberbroadband.org

FBA perspective: America's $65 billion broadband investment

Monday, November 08, 2021    

https://youtu.be/oevn0oE_e3s

America's new infrastructure package is the single, largest investment in broadband deployment in history and represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get fiber out to every American, says Gary Bolton, president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association. Here is a one-minute perspective.