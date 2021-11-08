Fiber Broadband Association elects 2022 Board of Directors

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today announced it has elected its 2022 Board of Directors. Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield, was elected as the new Chair of the Board for a one-year term beginning January 1, 2022.
Elections for the Board of Directors were held at FBA’s 2021 Premier Members Meeting in Washington, D.C. Subsequently, Board officers were elected at the Board meeting. The full 2022 Board of Directors includes:
- Chair: Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Clearfield
- Vice Chair: Joseph “JJ” Jones, Executive Vice President, On Trac, Inc.
- Secretary: Jimmy Todd, CEO and General Manager, Nex-Tech
- Treasurer: Joe Jensen, Director, Americas Market Development, Corning
- Immediate Past Chair: Katie Espeseth, Vice President of New Products, EPB
- Joanne Hovis, President, CTC Technology & Energy
- Mark Boxer, Technical Manager – Solutions and Applications Engineering, OFS
- Scott Jackson, National Market Manager – Broadband, Graybar
- Ben Moncrief, Sr. VP – Strategic Relations and Managing Director - Alabama, C Spire
