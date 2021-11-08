Fiber Broadband Association elects 2022 Board of Directors

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today announced it has elected its 2022 Board of Directors. Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield, was elected as the new Chair of the Board for a one-year term beginning January 1, 2022.

“The FBA Board of Directors plays a critical role in our effort to advance fiber deployment so that every community across North America can access high-speed reliable broadband. In 2021, our Board helped guide us through the momentous passing of the Infrastructure Bill that awarded $65 billion for broadband investment,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO of the FBA. “As we look towards 2022, there is a huge opportunity for our industry to close the digital equity gap for good, and our newly elected Board has the expertise to help our members navigate this opportunity successfully. I congratulate our newest directors and officers, while also extending gratitude to those that served in 2021.”

Elections for the Board of Directors were held at FBA’s 2021 Premier Members Meeting in Washington, D.C. Subsequently, Board officers were elected at the Board meeting. The full 2022 Board of Directors includes:

Chair: Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Clearfield

Vice Chair: Joseph “JJ” Jones, Executive Vice President, On Trac, Inc.

Secretary: Jimmy Todd, CEO and General Manager, Nex-Tech

Treasurer: Joe Jensen, Director, Americas Market Development, Corning

Immediate Past Chair: Katie Espeseth, Vice President of New Products, EPB

Joanne Hovis, President, CTC Technology & Energy

Mark Boxer, Technical Manager – Solutions and Applications Engineering, OFS

Scott Jackson, National Market Manager – Broadband, Graybar

Ben Moncrief, Sr. VP – Strategic Relations and Managing Director - Alabama, C Spire

